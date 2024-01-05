Safety on the track, but also and above all safety on the road. Of high speeds and all the risks that can arise from it Loris Capirossi he definitely knows something about it, and has no problem admitting that “despite having raced on all the tracks in the world at 300 km/h I'm more afraid when I ride on our roads.” So the topic of road safety becomes very topical again (to tell the truth, it always has been): the former Ducati rider in MotoGP spoke about it to Il Resto del Carlino, and explained that from this point of view the famous paradigm “from the track to the road” continue to be very useful to the cause.

From the track to the road

“All the development carried out on the track is then brought to the road, for example having a softer delivery or greater control makes riding easier, there are exceptional brakes on today's bikes. This doesn't take away the fact that you have to always keep fifty eyes open However, even when you travel within the limits”, her words. Capirossi then brought up technology, and in particular the safety devices on the suits: “Above all, airbags have made it possible to greatly increase the safety of drivers, a lot of work has also been done on the homologation of helmets, gloves and boots. In every sector, advances have helped improve safety, Technology has advanced a lot“.

No to pilot emulation

The former Italian MotoGP rider then wanted to send a message to all those motorcyclists who on Italian roads try to emulate motorsport champions, putting danger not only your own safety but also that of other road users: “I will never tire of repeating it: don't imitate the drivers and absolutely don't do what you see on the track, because it happens within a safety fence that doesn't exist on the roads. The motorbike gives the opportunity to enjoy things that escape from the car, but I always say this to kids when I meet them in schools: you have to go slowly“.

The electric trick

Safety aside, Capirossi finally dedicated some considerations to two-wheeled vehicles that he uses every day, and revealed that electric is also part of his daily life. “I have a few bikes that I ride around on, but I usually ride a Ducati Scrambler or one electric scooterit is very convenient for getting around Monte Carlo – he concluded – And then it's a trick that I use: I don't use super sports bikes because in an instant I'd find myself at 140 km/h without realizing it, with the scooter I don't run this risk.”