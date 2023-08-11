Williams wants to renew its infrastructure

“Our infrastructure is 20 years old”. Williams’ new team principal James Vowles he has now been able to see what the state of the art is in Grove after these first months as commander of the glorious English stable. The fact that Vowles comes from Mercedes also allows the latter to be able to compare a top team recovering from a cycle of perhaps unrepeatable victories with what in 2022 was the last classification in the ranking reserved for Constructors.

At Spa in Belgium the F1 Commission met to discuss various issues, including the expansion of the CapExor the Capital Expenditure, the 36 million dollars available to the teams over 4 years to improve their infrastructures (i.e. the sum that may have already been exceeded by Aston Martin for the refurbishment works at the Silverstone headquarters, an infraction that could have consequences at the budget cap level).

Alpine has asked to be able to intervene on the power unit to cope with a lower power than the opposing engines, a request that has remained pending for now, and the same goes for Williams’ request to be able to have a ‘concession’ to the restyling of the headquarters of the stable now owned by the investment fund Dorilton Capital.

The greed of the other teams stalled Williams

It was Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, who revealed that Williams was ‘blocked’, who highlighted the insurrection of the other teams ready in turn to ask for extras on the budget cap: “The other teams immediately jumped into the fray to improve their chances after Williams stressed they didn’t have an infrastructure to match their rivals – the words of Toto Wolff reported by the Dutch newspaper Formula1.nl – the figure rose rapidly, from fifty to sixty, from seventy to ninety million. It even went so far as to propose that everyone should have a free hand and that the whole rule should be cancelled. But there’s no reason to. There is a team in trouble and we should treat them differently from the others. We need sound and stable financial rules, and a good action plan needs to be drawn up. We can’t change everything every two years and give everyone a free hand. So the discussion ended there, but hopefully we can find something for Williams.”