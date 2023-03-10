Capes was one of the titles shown during the Nacon Connect, with a new trailer which made seeing some other gameplay scenes interesting for this turn-based strategy focused on the use of super-heroes as main characters.

The game is expected for 2023 on PC and consoles, but does not yet have a precise release date.

In any case, the development seems to be well underway also seen what is shown in the new trailer. The game has something to do with Marvel’s Midnight Suns in conceptual terms, even if in this case there is no official license in the way.

Spitfire Interactive’s game is indeed based on original characters and settings, created especially for this game. To get to know him better, we refer you to the Capes test that we published last month on these pages.

In the article, we reported that Capes is an interesting turn-based strategy game, with a traditional but solid framework, as well as an interesting setting, in a dystopian society where having special powers means being hunted down by government troops and where only a handful of heroes tries to oppose to free the city from its ruthless totalitarian government.

Unfortunately, the writing appears naive and the characterization of the characters proceeds accordingly, but once the typical mechanics of the genre have taken the field, they return good sensations, even if net of a technical realization that leaves something to be desired.