A Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) will invest BRL 225 million in 2023 in two actions for the training of master’s and doctoral students in Brazil. According to the foundation, which is linked to the Ministry of Education, the investment is BRL 47 million greater than in 2022.

The resources are for Proap (Postgraduate Support Program) and Proex (Academic Excellence Program). They will be used for equipment maintenance, acquisition of laboratory materials, participation in events and publication of scientific content.

Program values ​​have not been readjusted since 2015 and the objective of the increase is to improve conditions for training and research in the country.

Proap invests in institutions participating in the DS (Social Demand Program) and Prosuc (Postgraduate Support Program for Community Institutions and Higher Education), which aim to provide better conditions for the training of masters and doctors. With Proex, Capes seeks to maintain the quality standard of courses with a grade of 6 and 7, the highest in the assessment of the foundation itself.

In 2023, Capes included community institutions of higher education in Proap. 219 postgraduate programs will benefit with a contribution of R$ 9.1 million.

According to the foundation, the rules for calculating the amounts to be transferred to graduate programs, which are based on the number of enrolled students, are similar to those applied since 2016.

Some alterations will be made, such as the unification of values ​​for all areas of knowledge, the readjustment in the per capita value of the two support programs, greater unitary resources for programs with grades 6 and 7, and, in case of losses, these are limited to 10% of the amount received in the previous year.

The process of formalizing the aid, for the transfer of funds to the 3,300 programs supported by Capes, began on Tuesday (4.Apr.2023). With the readjustment, the minimum amount granted to each graduate program increased from R$ 5,000.00 to R$ 20,000.00.

Of the programs attended, 2,658 will receive funding through Proap and 669 through Proex. Of this total, 114 operate in associative networks.

According to Capes, teaching and research institutions in all regions of the country will benefit. In the North, 204 graduate programs will receive R$ 9.3 million, and in the Northeast, 679 will benefit with R$ 37.9 million. In the Southeast, the concession reaches 1,404 programs with R$ 115 million. In the South, there are 749 with R$47.8 million and, in the Midwest, there will be 291 with R$15.1 million.

The information is from Brazil Agency.