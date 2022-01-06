The Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) informed that the budget foreseen for 2022 will have an increase of 17% compared to last year. According to the agency, the expected resources rose from R$ 3.14 billion to R$ 3.68 billion.

According to Capes, the increase of R$ 540 million will guarantee the full payment of postgraduate scholarships in the country and the training of teachers. The resources came from the work of the Ministry of Education (MEC) and are awaiting presidential approval through PLN 19/2021.

According to the president of Capes, Cláudia Queda de Toledo, the resources will make it possible to eliminate the deficit in the payment of postgraduate scholarships.

“We started 2022 with the overcoming of the problem that we had in the last three months of 2021 for the payment of training grants for basic education teachers”, said Cláudia.

Last year, Capes had to wait for the approval of bills in the National Congress in order to receive a supplementary budget to fund training programs for basic education teachers and scholarship holders.

