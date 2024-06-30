Italy flops against Switzerland, eliminated from Euro 2024. Capello: “Do you think this national team has quality?”

Italy eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after a clear 2-0 victory that showed the dominance of the Swiss national team throughout the ninety minutes.



Fabio Capello analyzed the tough defeat suffered by the Azzurri in the post-match interview on Sky Sport: “There is no quality, because if we are not physically well and therefore have the possibility of having an extra moment to pass the ball and look for a dribble, we can hide all our shortcomings. This evening we played against a team that attacks you, restarts and what’s more you don’t recover and don’t come back. So you have nowhere to go. We recovered the ball a few times but we couldn’t make three passes. This is because there was no movement in the pressing and above all there was no technique to get out quickly. Tactically we tried everything, but we saw nothing except a team scattered around the field. I had the impression that there was no order. I think Spalletti overestimated the squad. He had some ideas and wanted to see a certain type of game, but this is the quality of the players. This is their dynamism. If we are moving forward in the European cups it is because we are helped by foreign players”.



Italy, Fabio Capello: “National team scattered, lots of confusion”

“Spalletti changed the game a thousand times. Today there was Fagioli in front of four defenders who was there playing fish in a barrel. But the worst thing is that every time we came forward we were exposed on the other side and nobody noticed. Too many tactical errors were made. I saw a scattered national team. It’s not possible that in the second half we were still trying to enter centrally against a team that defended with five men and yet without being able to open the game. It means that the players don’t see it and aren’t capable, and that’s why they pass the ball 7-8 meters away. I saw a lot of confusion.”