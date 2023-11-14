I f the Italian derby were played on video games, as is fashionable now, the result would be quite clear: 2-0 for Inter. Thanks to a more numerous and qualitative squad than that of Juventus. Simone Inzaghi can count on two starters per position, almost all of them interchangeable. Massimiliano Allegri no, also because the team was built to face a season without European commitments. But in twelve days – on November 26th – it will be a real game at the Allianz Stadium, not a virtual one. And we will play on the details. Starting from corner kicks and lateral free kicks, strengths of both Juventus and Inter. Max and Simone often make the centimeters, strength and timing of their respective jumpers count in the opposing areas. Just think of the Lady’s latest success against Cagliari: gored by Bremer and deflection of the chest by Rugani. The Italian derby will go through these details. Inter have an intriguing wildcard at their disposal: winning and planting the Inter flag at the Allianz Stadium would be equivalent to waving goodbye to the passengers who remained stranded from the window of the departing Frecce Rossa. Not just Juventus, but all the other rivals.