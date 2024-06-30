Italy flops against Switzerland, eliminated from Euro 2024. Capello: “Do you think this national team has quality?”

Italy eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after a clear 2-0 which illustrates the dominance of the Swiss national team over the course of the ninety minutes.



Fabio Capello analyzed the tough defeat suffered by the Azzurri in the post-match interview on Sky Sport: “Are you convinced that this national team has qualities? This team, as soon as it slows down a bit and finds another team with a normal pace, goes into great difficulty – underlined the former coach of Juventus, Roma and Milan -. He changed the game a thousand times. Spalletti changed the game a thousand times. Today there was Fagioli in front of four defenders who was there acting like a fish in a barrel”.



Italy flop, out of Euro 2024 with Switzerland. From Barella to Scamacca it’s a blue disaster: report cards

Italy, Fabio Capello: “National team scattered, so much confusion”

“But the most serious thing is that every time we came forward we were discovered on the opposite side and no one noticed. Too many tactical errors were made. I saw a scattered national team. It’s not possible that in the second half we were still trying to enter centrally against a team that defended with five men and yet without being able to open the game. It means that the players don’t see it and aren’t capable of it, and that’s why they pass the ball 7-8 meters away. I saw so much confusion”, underlines Fabio Capello.

Italy, Fabio Capello: “We are ahead in the European Cups because we are helped by foreign players”

And he adds: “Tactically we tried them all, but we saw nothing except a team scattered around the pitch. I had the impression that there was no order. I think Spalletti overestimated the squad. He had ideas and wanted to see a certain type of game, but the quality of the players is this. This is their dynamism. If we progress in European cups it is because we are helped by foreign players.”