Former Russian national team coach Capello called Argentina goalkeeper Martinez an idiot

Former head coach of the Russian national team Fabio Capello spoke about the indecent gesture of the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team Emiliano Martinez during the award ceremony at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His words lead Corriere della Sera.

The coach did not like that the footballer brought the award to the groin of the best goalkeeper. He called the goalkeeper an idiot.

Martinez was named the best goalkeeper of the 2022 World Cup. Having received an award in the form of a golden glove, he put it to his groin and shook the statuette towards the cameras and stands. Later, the goalkeeper said that he showed an indecent gesture at the awards ceremony due to the whistling of French fans.

Argentina defeated France in the final match of the tournament in Qatar and became the world champion for the third time in history. Regular time ended with the score 2:2. In extra time, the teams scored one more goal each. In the penalty shootout, Argentina turned out to be stronger – 4: 2. Martinez parried a shot from Kingsley Coman.