Former head coach of the Russian national team Fabio Capello praised Alexander Kokorin’s debut at Fiorentina. It is reported by Sport24.

According to the Italian expert, it is too early to draw conclusions based on the 20 minutes played by the forward. He also noted that Kokorin needs to get in shape, and the fans of “violets” – to wait. Capello added that it will be possible to give an objective assessment of the striker in the new club only after his return to optimal condition.

Earlier on Saturday, February 6, it was reported that Italian journalists and fans made fun of Kokorin’s debut, which took place a day earlier in a game with Inter. The player was called wooden and unprepared for the match.

Kokorin joined the Italian team from Spartak Moscow on January 27. The forward’s contract with Violets is 3.5 years. According to Italian journalists, Fiorentina paid 4.5 million euros for the striker.