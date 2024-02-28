Red Bull starts as favourite

From February 29th to March 2nd we will be able to witness the long-awaited return of Formula 1 to the track, and this time outside of the winter tests carried out last week in Bahrain. In fact, the first race weekend of the 2024 season will be staged on the same Sakhir track, with many question marks arising after the three days of testing in which the teams tested various solutions for their single-seaters.

The first, which is linked to the results of the last World Cup, is the most obvious: the Red Bull Will he still be able to maintain the very high levels of last season, or will he even manage to improve? Will there be any team that can concretely get close to the Milton Keynes team to start a valid battle for the title?

The work of Newey and the other teams

During the presentation of the 2024 season on Sky Motori, the former F1 driver Ivan Capelli provided his opinion on the form of Red Bull (also seen in the pre-season tests) and its rivals, also focusing on the work of Adrian Newey, Technical Director of Red Bull: “Surely Newey is not very accustomed to sayings, because 'Never change a winning team' and instead he took a blank sheet of paper and overturned his car – he has declared – perhaps it displaced all the other teamsbecause a few drops of cold sweat came to the engineers who saw Red Bull on the first day, just because it made the other cars age suddenly. That said, nothing is certain. It is true that Ferrari got closerit's true that Red Bull has hidden itself, but there are some important teams with a history that have evidently prepared their season, and there will certainly be a great battle.”

Horner case: possible weakness

In addition, Capelli also focused on Verstappen's qualities, however identifying what could be a weak point for Red Bull: “Max has raised the bar from a piloting and physical and mental preparation point of view – he added – there was once Senna, during testing, who raised this bar. Then came Schumacher who brought this preparation to be further detailed within the team. Max, as Newey said in an interview, he is the prototype of the future pilot, who manages to involve everything in his preparation and has given a further step to this mental preparation that will be necessary for the 24 scheduled GPs. We will then have to understand what the Horner effect will be like within the team, because it could be Red Bull's only real weakness“.