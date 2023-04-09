Quota 100 exceeded

Fernando Alonso has achieved three third places in as many races at the start of 2023. The Spanish driver at the wheel of the Aston Martin AMR23 is once again able to compete constantly for the front rows of the starting grid and for the podium in the race and the veteran of the grid from the start he did not miss these opportunities by reaching e immediately surpassing 100 career podiums in F1a goal for which the entire 2023 season had to be allocated on paper. Now ‘Mission 33’ remains to be accomplished, i.e. returning to victory, a result that the Spaniard has been missing since 2013 when he won in Barcelona with Ferrari.

Jordan and the 8 nuanced titles for bad choices

Eddie Jordan recently stated that if Fernando Alonso had his transfer market moves right in his career, the Asturian could have quadruple the titles won on his bulletin board, or eight instead of two. Alonso left McLaren in 2007 returning to Renault and then he spent five years in Ferrari from 2010 to 2014 returning to McLaren from 2015 to 2018. After a two-year sabbatical in 2019-2020 Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine (Renault) in 2021-2022 before moving on to Aston Martin which will also be the last chapter of his long-lasting adventure in the circus.

Finally bingo

Ivan Capelli underlined that finally, for once, Fernando Alonso hit the mark by changing stables and joining a team in a tangible take-off phase: “Alonso’s choices in his career made him lose a few drivers’ titles but this time he was very lucid, he went to a strong stable, with a real boss, Lawrence Stroll, who knows how to listen and has the money to change – the words of the former pilot now commentator interviewed by Republic – in the second half of the season when Red Bull will no longer have much margin due to the FIA ​​sanction on tunnel hours related to the penalty for the minor infringement of the 2021 budget cap I expect Aston Martin will be able to take advantage of it ”.

Furthermore, according to Capelli, sharing the garage with the owner’s son, Lance, is not a problem for Alonso: “It could become that the day the two were battling it out for a win. For now Stroll jr has every interest in stealing Fernando’s job. Alonso’s brain thinks at the same speed as the car on the track. Because a driver is no longer just the one who gets behind the wheel and goes fast. That F1 no longer exists”.