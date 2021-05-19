Batman: The Animated Series is considered one of the best productions based on the Dark Knight. Much of its success was due to the participation of the animator and illustrator Bruce Timm.

Together with a great team, he created one of the best known, and at the same time, beloved interpretations of this superhero. It’s fair to say that it redefined the character for several generations of fans. Now, he is back with this franchise in a new project.

Batman: Caped Crusader will be the new series in the franchise

Is about Batman: Caped Crusader, which will be available through the video-on-demand service of HBO Max, as well as the channel cartoon Network.

By the description handled by WarnerMedia, it is ‘a reimagining of Batman mythology’. It will stand out for its ‘sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences, all set in a visually stunning world’. It certainly sounds like something very promising.

To promote it, a poster was published, where it is possible to appreciate a new design of the Bat Man. In this case, what stands out the most are the ears on his hood.

It is a slightly different approach. Timm will be a producer next to JJ Abrams, as well as Matt reeves. All of them shared some joint statements about this new series, and that give extra ideas of what fans of the superhero can expect.

It is planned to premiere on HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

‘We are beyond excited to work together to bring this character back, to tell fascinating new stories in Gotham City.’, they commented at the beginning.

To the above, they added ‘the series will be exciting, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while delving into the psychology of these iconic characters’. The mention about the not to go it is hopeful. It is the same style of the most popular series.

That is, in which he participated Bruce Timm. But at that time he had by his side Paul Dini Y Mitch Brian, which apparently are not involved now. However, you will have to give the benefit of the doubt to Batman: Caped Crusader.

The comments of Timm, Abrams Y Reeves they finished off with ‘we can’t wait to share this new world’. At the moment this new animated project does not have a release date, so we should wait.

