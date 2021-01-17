What on Saturday was a crazy celebration today is frustration in the handball World Cup in Egypt … The celebration of the national team Cape Verde it seemed from another planet. All together, jumping, huddled in a locked locker room, and all after a loss? Yes, because despite the result – a 34-27 loss to Hungary – the Africans have just become the first team in their country – counting all team sports – to play in a World Cup.

However, the hype for the Blue Sharks was not free.

At the World Cup in Egypt, the game between the teams of Germany and Cape Verde scheduled for this Sunday, had to be canceled as the African team was left without the minimum number of players required by registering two positive cases for covid-19.

As a result, the match was given to the Germans by a score of 10-0. , as reported by the International Handball Federation in a statement.

Two of the 11 Cape Verdean players displaced to Egypt tested positive in PCR tests on Saturday to which all participants in the World Cup are submitted daily from that day on, so the already depleted African team did not reach the minimum of 10 players established in the tournament regulations .

According to the Federation of Cape Verde, both players had already tested positive in early January but before traveling to Egypt they underwent new tests and these were negative.

One of them tested negative in a new test carried out on the same Saturday, but according to the regulations, in order to be considered eligible for a match again, he must obtain negative results in two consecutive tests carried out 48 hours apart.

If the result of their second test on Monday is negative again, said player may be called up for the next Cape Verde game, against Uruguay next Tuesday, on the last day of group A, in which they are framed, together with Germany and with Hungary.

In addition, according to the International Handball Federation, Cape Verde announced that it will summon other players from its country to meet the South Americans.