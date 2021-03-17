The Supreme Court of Justice of Cape Verde authorized the extradition of Colombian businessman Álex Saab, alleged front man of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to the United States, who claims him for alleged money laundering, although the defense announced that it will appeal that ruling.

According to the verdict, to which Efe had access, the Supreme Court rejected Saab’s appeal filed before that instance and rHe fueled the decision of a lower court to approve the delivery of the businessman, detained in the African country since last June 12 at the request of the United States.

“The judges of the Supreme Court agree to dismiss the appeal and confirm, for all legal purposes, the contested decision”; this is, the ruling in favor of extradition issued last year by the Barlavento Court of Appeals, located on the northern island of San Vicente, according to the ruling.

In the same document, the high court, based in Praia, the Cape Verdean capital located on the southern island of Santiago, says “confirming the judicial authorization for the extradition of the applicant (Saab) to the United States.”

The occupation of real estate owned by businessman Alex Saab, in Barranquilla (Colombia). Photo EFE

The Supreme Court magistrates also considered that Cape Verde is not linked to the decisions of the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the bloc to which the country belongs, which last Monday ruled against the businessman’s extradition and ordered their immediate release.

Therefore, according to the Supreme Court, the ECOWAS court ruling will not be accepted by the judicial authorities of this West African island country.

Sources from the Saab legal team confirmed to Efe that they have received notification of “the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Cape Verde on the extradition process” against the businessman, appointed by Venezuela “special envoy” and “deputy permanent representative” to the African Union.

Appeal

“The defense is currently studying the decision and we will issue a substantial statement later,” the sources said. “Meanwhile,” they added, “we can affirm that we will file an appeal before the Constitutional Court (the highest judicial instance of Cape Verde) and we reaffirm our confidence that Ambassador Saab will be released. “

The Government of the African country last year already approved the delivery of the alleged front man and, since then, he maintains that the case must continue its legal procedures in Cape Verde, with the Attorney General’s Office awaiting the final decision of the Justice.

Saab, 49, He was arrested on June 12, 2020 when his stopover to refuel at the Amilcar Cabral International Airport on the northern Cape Verdean island of Sal, following a request from the US through Interpol for alleged money laundering.

Venezuela then argued that he is a Venezuelan citizen and an “agent” of the Government who was “in transit” in Cape Verde, for which his lawyers argue that “he had the right to personal inviolability as a special envoy from Venezuela.”

“My illegal detention has a totally political motivation and it is pathetic that the Government of Cape Verde has bowed the knee to (…) the United States, “Saab himself told EFE in an interview at the beginning of the month since his captivity in Sal, assuring that” he would not collaborate “with Washington if he were eventually extradited.

The Saab name came to the fore in the media when former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega He accused him in 2017 of being a front man for Maduro.

The businessman, born in Barranquilla (Colombia) and of Lebanese origin, is related to several companies, Among them Group Grand Limited (GGL), accused of supplying the Maduro regime with food and supplies for the government’s Local Supply and Production Committees.

A US government official indicated in July 2019 that with these committees, whose aid is given to the most disadvantaged, the Colombian businessman and three of Maduro’s stepchildren they would have made “hundreds of millions of dollars”.

Washington also filed charges against Saab and his right-hand man, Álvaro Enrique Pulido, whom it accuses of laundering up to $ 350 million allegedly defrauded through the exchange control system in Venezuela.

According to the US, between November 2011 and September 2015, Saab and Pulido colluded with other to launder your illicit earnings and transfer them from Venezuela to US bank accounts, which is why Washington has jurisdiction in the case.

Source: EFE and AP

PB