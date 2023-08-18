More than 60 victims have been confirmed following the sinking of a pirogue – a typical Senegalese fishing boat – off the coast of Sal, an island in the Cape Verde archipelago.

According to the spokeswoman for the IOM (International Organization for Migration) Sada Msehli, on Monday 14 August a Spanish fishing vessel gave the alarm to the Cape Verdean authorities reporting a vessel adrift about 150 nautical miles from the island of Sal. According to the authorities, 38 are the survivors, including 4 children aged between 12 and 14 years.

According to the testimonies of survivors and the Senegalese Foreign Ministry, the pirogue had set sail with 101 passengers from the city of Fass Baye, on the western coast of Senegal. Headed for the Canary Islands, the vessel lost its way and found itself at the mercy of the sea for more than a month, approximately 620 kilometers from the continental coasts. At the moment 7 bodies have been found, but the Senegalese government spokesman has announced that after all these days it is assumed that no other people will be found alive.

«Barça or Barcakh». Barcelona or death. This is the leitmotiv that drives many young people in the region to try the sea route to reach Spain. Having become very busy since 2019 due to the tightening of controls in the central Mediterranean, the Atlantic route counted more than 10,000 arrivals in the Canary Islands (Spain) in 2022, according to the main national and international organizations. Considered one of the most dangerous routes in the world, according to the Spanish association Caminando Fronteras, in 2022, 2,390 people died on their way to Spain by sea, of which, according to the IOM, 590 only on the route to the Canary Islands. In addition to the deaths of those who were headed for the Spanish and therefore European coasts, the shipwrecks and deaths that occur off the Senegalese coasts are also added to the bill. Only at the end of July 15 bodies were found lifeless on one of the city beaches of Dakar, the capital of Senegal. Furthermore, according to an informant from L’Observateur, this trip would cost around 500,000 francs, or more than 750 euros.

Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco. These are the countries from which the largest number of people heading to Europe via the Atlantic route departs. People mainly migrate from Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Guinea. According to a report by UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), 30% of people declare that they left because of widespread conflicts and violence, 32% instead cite persecutions “because of sexual and gender-based violence, ethnic , religion, political reasons or forced marriage and recruitment”.

After a stop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Spain has resumed repatriations to the countries of origin. Even the European Union with the Frontex agency is dealing with the Atlantic route trying to reach a new agreement after the end of the Hera operation which lasted from 2006 to 2018. In addition to “forced” repatriations, the European Union and Spain are working on the promotion of voluntary returns and on cooperation projects to discourage departures by sea.

The European agency Frontex said last week that 176,100 people arrived between January and July, an increase of 13%. According to the same agency, the increase was determined by a 115% increase in the number of people who used the central Mediterranean route. In Italy, the significant number of new arrivals has in fact made it necessary for the massive intervention of humanitarian ships, in derogation of the government provision which limited the rescue action.