Two weeks before the first E-Prix in history in Hyderabad, the street circuit that inaugurated the Formula E parenthesis in India, the top category of electric single-seaters is ready this weekend for its debut in another country. This time, the fifth round of the 2022-2023 season will be hosted by the suggestive setting of Cape Townan event that will welcome teams and riders from South Africa. Also in this case, the race will be held on an urban track, the same one excluded from the calendar of the last championship due to the organizational difficulties related to the Covid-19 emergency.

Now that the conditions for playing the weekend in complete safety have been restored, Formula E is therefore ready to return to Africa after the previous edition held in Marrakesh, replaced this year by the sub-Saharan appointment in Cape Town. Contrary to expectations on the eve, the home crowd will also have the opportunity to support compatriot Kelvin van der Linde, the only South African driver on the track called once again by ABT Cupra to replace the injured Robin Frijns, again struggling with the recovering from left wrist fracture sustained in Mexico City.

From a sporting point of view, at the same time, the public hopes to witness the same spectacle experienced in Hyderabad, with the return to victory of Jean-Eric Vergne at the end of an E-Prix full of twists and turns from green light to flag at chess. The Frenchman of DS Penske was also the first non-powered Porsche to win at the start of the championship, with the leader of the standings Pascal Wehrlein who will therefore try to get on the top of the podium again. To see if the German will succeed in his goal, Italian enthusiasts will be able to tune in to timetables that are not excessively complex like those of the last round in India.

Specifically, the first free practice session will be held Friday 24 February at 15:55, with the subsequent PL2 which will instead open the day of Saturday 25 February at 08:05 Italian. As always, these last two tests can be followed live on the official channels YouTube of the competition, as well as on the social pages or on the official website of Formula E itself qualificationson the other hand, there will also be something new from a television point of view: the fight for pole position can be followed in streaming on sportmediaset.it or live on Sky Sport Arena, but from this event also on Discovery+ for subscribers. The same platform will also guarantee live coverage of the match in the Italian afternoon, as well as Sky Sport Arena and Canale 20, in addition to the streaming offered by sportmediaset.it and NOW TV.

Cape Town E-Prix, the complete program and times on TV

Friday 24 February

15:55 – PL1 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

Saturday 25 February

08:05 – PL2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

10:40 – Qualifying (live on sportmediaset.it, Discovery + and Sky Sport Arena, channel 204, and streaming on NOW TV)

15:00 – Race (live on Canale 20, sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Arena, Discovery + and streaming on NOW TV)