The second and last session of free practice of the Cape Town E-Prix closed with various confirmations compared to the results of the FP1 staged yesterday, starting with the more than convincing performances of Edward Mortara. The Swiss, who in FP1 had led the Maserati ahead of everyone for the first time in an official classification, finished for the second consecutive time in the ‘front row’, this time behind Nick Cassidy.
The New Zealander of Envision has in fact closed with the time of 1:08.118, a good three tenths faster than the one signed by Mortara, in turn 21 thousandths faster than Ticktum, at the wheel of the NIO 333. The two Jaguards of Evans and Bird also did well, respectively in fourth and fifth position, with the two drivers of the English team excited and motivated to quickly forget the collision that took place in the last E-Prix in Hyderabad. On the other hand, the leader of the championship and his direct follower is in more difficulty: Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis. While the German didn’t go beyond ninth position, the British rider of Andretti even finished third last.
Cape Town E-Prix, PL2 results
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|1:08.118
|2
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|+0.307
|3
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|+0.328
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|+0.354
|5
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|+0.432
|6
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+0.550
|7
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+0.603
|8
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|+0.793
|9
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+0.805
|10
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.904
|11
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|+0.933
|12
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|+0.974
|13
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|+1.101
|14
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|+1.144
|15
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|+1.328
|16
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|+1,424
|17
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|+1,460
|18
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|+1,477
|19
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|+1,681
|20
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+1,736
|21
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|+1937
|22
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|+2.302
However, the real results will be seen on the occasion of the qualificationsscheduled at 10:40 from the Cape Town street circuit, which this weekend will host an E-Prix for the first time after last season’s missed appointment, when the event was canceled for safety reasons following the pandemic COVID-19.
