The second and last session of free practice of the Cape Town E-Prix closed with various confirmations compared to the results of the FP1 staged yesterday, starting with the more than convincing performances of Edward Mortara. The Swiss, who in FP1 had led the Maserati ahead of everyone for the first time in an official classification, finished for the second consecutive time in the ‘front row’, this time behind Nick Cassidy.

The New Zealander of Envision has in fact closed with the time of 1:08.118, a good three tenths faster than the one signed by Mortara, in turn 21 thousandths faster than Ticktum, at the wheel of the NIO 333. The two Jaguards of Evans and Bird also did well, respectively in fourth and fifth position, with the two drivers of the English team excited and motivated to quickly forget the collision that took place in the last E-Prix in Hyderabad. On the other hand, the leader of the championship and his direct follower is in more difficulty: Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis. While the German didn’t go beyond ninth position, the British rider of Andretti even finished third last.

Cape Town E-Prix, PL2 results



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 1:08.118 2 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +0.307 3 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.328 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +0.354 5 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +0.432 6 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +0.550 7 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +0.603 8 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +0.793 9 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.805 10 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +0.904 11 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +0.933 12 René Rast Neom McLaren +0.974 13 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1.101 14 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +1.144 15 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +1.328 16 Sebastien Buemi Envision +1,424 17 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +1,460 18 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +1,477 19 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +1,681 20 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1,736 21 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +1937 22 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +2.302

However, the real results will be seen on the occasion of the qualificationsscheduled at 10:40 from the Cape Town street circuit, which this weekend will host an E-Prix for the first time after last season’s missed appointment, when the event was canceled for safety reasons following the pandemic COVID-19.