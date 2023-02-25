If the last Hyderabad E-Prix thrilled Formula E enthusiasts for its continuous twists and turns, today’s Cape Town it was probably even more spectacular than the one that took place in India two weeks ago. From the first to the last lap of the race, literally everything happened, including overtaking, accidents and errors of all kinds which favored an unexpected victory for Anthony Felix da Costa. The Portuguese, who started from the 13th position on the starting grid, managed his race in the best possible way by exploiting the numerous episodes that occurred during the E-Prix, conquering the eighth success of his career in this category and becoming the first driver in history to get on the top step of the podium in South Africa.

An event that, even before the green light, reduced the number of participants from 22 to 17, thanks to the technical problems accused by the two ABTs and by both Mahindras, in addition to the damage not repaired in time to the Jaguar of Sam Bird following the accident suffered in qualifying. The first twist, which could also have repercussions on the world championship, nonetheless materialized at the start: more than for poleman Fenestraz’s ability to defend himself from the excellent start of Günther and Cassidy, the most sensational episode took place at entry to turn 10, with the world leader Pascal Wehrlein forced to retire after hitting Buemi’s Envision. In the same session the Maserati of also ends up KO Mortar, with Race Direction opting for the Safety Car. Shortly before the latter, with the announcement of the Full Course Yellow, Fenestraz was however surprised by the attack of the other Maserati of Günther, who took the lead.

DRAMA ON THE OPENING LAP!!! 🤯 Our Championship leader @PWehrlein crashes into the back of @Sebastien_Buemi at Turn 7 and the yellow flag is out!#CapeTownEPrix — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023

At the restart, the German maintains the leadership ahead of the French of Nissan and Cassidy, with evans who loses the fourth position following a penalty for overpower. To witness continuous changes of the guard at the top of the standings, you only have to wait until the 10th lap, with the activation of the first attack modes. With the management of the gaps by the first three riders, Cassidy has the upper hand, leaping to the top of the standings ahead of Günther and Fenestraz, all while the Race Direction inflicts the drive through on another rider at the top of the championship standings as Jake Dennisthis time due to erratic tire idle pressure just as he was in the points.

The race was compromised for him too, but in the top-3 he erased any hope of a podium for Maserati Gunther, protagonist on the 21st lap of a contact against the barriers which forced him to retire due to the breakage of the axle shaft. Due to this episode, the Race Direction decreed the Full Course Yellow regime, and a few moments after the activation Da Costa and Vergne they manage to take advantage of Fenestraz’s uncertainty, moving from second to third position. At the restart, the Portuguese of Porsche and the French of DS Penske manage to get the better of Cassidy, with Da Costa clearly ahead of his direct pursuer. With an attack mode still available, Da Costa tries to activate it with four laps to go (thanks to the extension from 30 to 32 laps), but in doing so he doesn’t enter the lane entirely, which forces him to perform the same maneuver again in the following lap, losing the lead to Vergne. The DS Penske driver therefore seems to be on the verge of victory, but on the penultimate lap the Porsche driver makes an applause-worthy overtaking outside turn 9, flying towards the finish line. In all of this, fenestration throws away the possibility of getting on the podium in third position, thanks to an impact against the barriers that gives the top-3 to Cassidy.

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE 🤌 A move worthy of winning any race. Take a bow @AFelixdacosta 👏#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/G2hrANaCTk — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023

Cape Town E-Prix 2023, order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 1:08.118 2 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +0.281 3 Nick Cassidy Envision +1.808 4 René Rast Neom McLaren +2.208 5 Sebastien Buemi Envision +2.656 6 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +3.209 7 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.210 8 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +8.582 9 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +8.755 10 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +10.475 11 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +14.183 12 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +14.914 13 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +38.846 14 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams Retired 15 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Retired 16 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Retired 17 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Retired 18 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Not departed 19 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra Not departed 20 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Not departed 21 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Not departed 22 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Not departed

With these sensational results, Formula E is packing its bags to get back on track in exactly one month, on March 25, when the sixth round of the season will take place in Brazil, at St. Paul.