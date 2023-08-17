Cape Fear – The promontory of fear: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

Cape Fear – The promontory of fear is the film broadcast this evening, 17 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It is a 1991 film directed by Martin Scorsese starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange and Juliette Lewis. The film is a remake of J. Lee Thompson’s The Cape of Fear (1962). Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The ferocious and sadistic inmate Max Cady (Robert De Niro) has only one goal: to obtain his release and take revenge for the negligence of the lawyer Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), to whom he blames himself for the sentence received following a rape trial . Bowden lives in a small Florida town with his wife Leigh (Jessica Lange) and teenage daughter Danielle (Juliette Lewis). The lawyer’s life is far from perfect and family harmony is based on a series of well-kept secrets, such as the clandestine relationship between Sam and Lori Davis.

Having investigated her former defender, Cady is ready to destroy his life to get revenge. After being released from prison, the man begins to persecute the Bowden family without ever committing an actual crime that could cost him his freedom. Frustrated and irritated by the proximity of Cady, who in the meantime seduces and beats up Lori and has an affair with Danielle, Sam hires private investigator Claude Kersek (Joe Don Baker). When even the latter fails to frame the ex-con, Sam takes an extreme decision and pays three men to eliminate his persecutor. But even this decision will eventually turn in favor of Cady who accuses Sam of being responsible for the beating. In the absence of tangible evidence, the court orders the lawyer to respect a safe distance from Max. Exhausted, Bowden involves Kersek in his plan to save the family and heads to Cape Fear, hoping to sidetrack Cady.

Cape Fear – The promontory of fear: the cast

Many well-known actors in the cast of Cape Fear, directed by Martin Scorsese. Among the protagonists we find: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Illeana Douglas, Fred Dalton Thompson, Zully Montero, Margot Moreland, Paul Nagle Jr., Mary Ellen O’Brien, Edgar Allan Poe IV , Roger Pretto, Billy Lucas, Garr Stevens, Domenica Scorsese, Richard Wasserman, Jody Wilson, Robert L. Gerlach, Paul Froehler, Craig Henne, Bruce E. Holdstein, Will Knickerbocker, Joel Kolker, Tamara Jones, W. Paul Bodie, Parris Buckner, Antoni Corone, Kate Colburn, Rod Ball, Forest Burton. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Robert De NiroMax Cady

Nick NolteSam Bowden

Jessica LangeLeigh Bowden

Juliette LewisDanielle Bowden

Joe Don BakerClaude Kersek

Robert MitchumLieutenant Elgart

Gregory PeckLee Heller

Martin Balsam: Judge

Illeana DouglasLori Davis

Fred ThompsonTom Broadbent

Zully Montero: Graciella

Streaming and TV

Where to see Cape Fear on live TV and live stream? As already anticipated, the film awaits you on August 17, 2023 at 21:20 on Rete 4. To follow it live on television, just tune in to button 4 on the remote control. Those who want to follow it via streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Play.