Between South Africa and Calabria, the distance is nothing short of considerable but these days there is a common thread called Vincenzo Nibali. Lo Squalo is participating these days in the Cape Epic, historic and exhausting South African mtb race with the long-time biker Samuele Porro: their couple, Italian Friends, is disengaging well and are sixth after 6 stages. “Of course the alarm clocks are hard, I get up at 4.30”, smiles the 38-year-old Sicilian. Meanwhile, a degree thesis was dedicated to him in Calabria. It essentially deals with the art. 586 bis of the penal code, and of the figure of Vincenzo as a champion of the fight against doping. The graduate – the session was just today – is called Teresa Bisogni, she lives in Vibo Valentia and is 23 years old. She obtained the title in linguistic mediation with a specialization in Criminology and intelligence in Vibo Valentia. Vincenzo had given a lectio magistralis at the Institute of Criminology two years ago, and the girl then decided to deepen that theme with her thesis.