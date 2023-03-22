CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT, Wash. — Metal clinked on metal as three small groups of U.S. Coast Guard students and instructors attached canvas belts to either side of their 45-foot rescue boats, lifelines for staying aboard when the big waves roll in. .

And in these waters, they always arrive.

The Columbia River, the fourth largest in the United States by volume, empties into the turbulent tides and currents of the Pacific Ocean at the Columbia River Bar, where the two corners of far west Oregon and Washington State meet at the mouth of the river. Waves 30 to 40 feet high are common in winter when power from the river and power from the sea collide and then recombine, swirling in complex patterns driven by tidal waves, winds, and storms.

In the last two centuries, more than 2,000 boats and ships have sunk or broken up on the sands and rocks around what the locals call “the bar.” At least 700 lives have been lost as ships tried to find their way through the often fog-shrouded and unmarked crossing known as the Graveyard of the Pacific. Cape Disappointment was named for a sea captain in the late 1700s who searched in vain for a way across.

But for the US Coast Guard, that dangerous turbulence has become a prized asset — like a classroom. The Coast Guard National Motor Lifeboat School was founded here in 1968 because the danger is so extreme that it is perfect for training.

Eighteen enlisted petty officers in the Coast Guard are accepted each year to enroll in what maritime experts say is one of the most challenging water rescue training programs on the planet—the month-long Surfman Course—held only in late fall and winter when sea conditions are most challenging.

What students learn piloting boats, assisting stranded vessels and rescuing people from surf (mannequins are used), builds skills and confidence that can save lives when they return to their home bases across the United States.

Finishing the course is just the beginning; full certification as a surfman can take years after that to prove to senior officers that those skills have been mastered.

Unlike the mouths of other large rivers, such as the Mississippi and the Amazon, the Columbia does not have a fan-shaped delta to dissipate its force, so it impacts the Pacific in a narrow channel like a fire hose.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa Hiatt, 25, who grew up on the New Hampshire coast and now serves at Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light in New Jersey, said training here could be a source of humility and confidence. at the same time.

“You don’t realize how small you are until you look at this gigantic wave coming towards you,” he said.

One of the first lessons the instructors impart is that every space here has energy and wave conditions that are unique to that space and time, which means that piloting a rescue boat from point A to point B involves three or four steps of thinking. ahead, reading the swell conditions and often weaving to elude the worst threats.

And be prepared to improvise. For example, near the end of this year’s course in early February students were sent to manage a real emergency rescue after the operator of a private boat that was in trouble in 20-foot waves and strong winds called for help.

“You’re making decisions every second,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Rojas Lugo, 25, who grew up surfing in Puerto Rico, which he said helped him read the waves here as a student. “I’m going to go with this wave, turn into it, take this at a right angle so I can take all this energy at the bow and then keep moving—it’s very dynamic.”

Sometimes when a wave hits with a force or from a direction that the pilot cannot avoid, the boat can capsize.

Students are prepared for that possibility—and are told that their boats are designed to right themselves in as little as 10 seconds.

But one of the instructors, Chief Petty Officer Cameron Katelnikoff warned the students that time itself seems different when you’re underwater and attached to the boat by your belt clips: “It can seem a lot longer.”

By: Kirk Johnson