Bad news arrives for fans of the Japanese brand’s collectibles, as it has been confirmed that Capcom’s store will officially close on May 1. The official US store will feature a limited time for shoppers to order and use their rewards points.

Through the official Twitter account, the store Capcom USA shared the sad news, generating a wave of comments and being a trend in the social network. This store has existed since 2000, and although it has closed on some occasions to return renovated, it is not known if this will be the definitive ending or just for a while.

Capcom’s store will officially close on May 1

🗯️https://t.co/tlxWP0W8h6

An important update from the Capcom Store team: The Capcom Store is closing, and the last day to place an order is 5/1/21. Supplies are limited, so place your order soon. We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the store! pic.twitter.com/ach2VWufOB – Capcom Store USA (@CapcomStore) April 13, 2021

The store was characterized by giving buyers a single window so they could access the latest company launches, as well as official items such as clothing, pins, keychains, art books, collector’s editions, and pre-orders for upcoming releases. In addition, it had a Capcom badges and points membership system, which could be exchanged for special rewards such as a Street Fighter belt, a Monster Hunter: World Nergigante figure, and a Darkstalkers art book.

Now, when buyers visit the official store page, they will be greeted with a special message, which will say “To our valued customers”. Upon login, a pop-up box will appear saying that the store will unfortunately close on May 1st. Until that day, you can place orders and redeem all the points that users have available.

The company did not provide further details on the closure decision, but it is speculated that it could be due to low sales you have had. According to account Gamerant, the store of Capcom USA never became as successful as its Japanese sister, so that could be one of the main reasons. Only time will tell if this closure is final or it will be reopened in the future, which is clear, is that unfortunately the players already They will not be able to buy the exclusive items that characterized the store.