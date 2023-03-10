Capcom has revealed to us today, in addition to interesting information for Resident Evil 4 Remake, also a novelty for their game Exoprimala new title that will see a team of players collide with futuristic weapons against a swarm of dinosaurs of all types, ready to destroy the world.

The game will arrive on July 14, 2023, therefore this summer, and will allow those who purchase the title to venture into these challenges dealing with these creatures. The same creatures are eagerly awaited by Capcom fans, not so much for Exoprimal itself, but for the fact that a remake of Dino Crisis has been requested for some time, without success.

Exoprimal is a game that will see various teams of players compete to kill these dinosaurs and save their skin. With a game mode PvPvEthe title may turn out to be surprising.

The game is set in 2040the year in which an invasion of dinosaurs brought the world into crisis: to respond to this problem, exo-combatants were born, equipped with exo-suits that are used to give advantages against these creatures.

Exoprimal will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC, and as we said, the game release date is July 14, 2023 for all the versions mentioned above. Furthermore, from 17 to 19 March, there will be an open beta phase. Finally, Exoprimal will also be available on GamePass.