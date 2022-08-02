Capcom has updated the ranking of his best sellerwhich see in particular the excellent performance of Monster Hunter Rise as the main novelty, with the game quickly reaching the third position of the overall ranking and at this point it undermines the second position of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Here is the top ten of the best selling games Absolute from Capcom:

Monster Hunter: World – 18.30 million Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 11 million Monster Hunter Rise – 10.30 million Resident Evil 2 – 9.80 million Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 9.50 million Resident Evil 5 – 8.30 million Resident Evil 6 – 8.30 million Street Fighter V – 6.60 million Resident Evil Village – 6.40 million Street Fighter II – 6.30 million

The result of Monster Hunter Rise is particularly remarkable if you consider that its release dates back only to 2021, whereas Monster Hunter World, still far away, is from 2018 and Resident Evil 7 is from 2017. In just over a year, therefore, Monter Hunter Rise has already finished in third position and is very close to second place, so he can go up again.

It should be noted, however, that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the maxi-expansion and new edition of the game, is listed separately in the ranking and is currently in position 36 with 2.5 million copies sold, as well as World: Iceborne is placed separately in fifth position with 9.5 million.