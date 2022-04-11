Capcom has confirmed a sequel to its Arcade Stadium retro compilation is on the way – consisting of 32 more classic titles – after references to a follow-up were spotted on the South Korean game classification website earlier this month.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, as the sequel is known, will follow the same modular release model as its predecessor, consisting of a free base download that includes one game and offering additional titles to purchase from within the collection. Quite why Capcom has decided a sequel is necessary, given the modular, expandable nature of the original, is currently unclear.

“The second Capcom Arcade Stadium title featuring a recreated arcade full of authentic cabinets to play”, is how the publisher describes the sequel in a reference on Steam, promising “a new lineup of masterpieces!”. And in a separate tweet, it’s now confirmed that lineup will total 32 arcade classics when it comes to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC this June.

A full list of titles being made available as part of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is yet to be revealed, but Capcom has confirmed that SonSon will be included with the free base download. Additionally, those that pre-order/”early purchase” Capcom Fighting Collection will receive Three Wonders, which includes Midnight Wanderers, Chariot, and Don’t Pull.

Expect more details on Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium closer to release.