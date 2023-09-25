Capcom apparently would refuseor rather “would politely decline”, a possible offer of acquisition by Microsoft: this was stated by the COO of the Japanese company, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, during an interview with Bloomberg.

Asked about various mergers that have occurred in recent years Within the gaming industry, Tsujimoto said there was a time when Capcom became an acquisition target.

However, the company prefers to pursue organic growth, also with a view to developing its talents internally. The COO added that it is useful and important to collaborate with external partners, but that they never thought about acquiring other companies.

When asked what he would do if Microsoft came to him with a generous offer, Tsujimoto said he would politely decline as he believes it would be better for both parties. remain equal partners.