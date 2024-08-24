Capcom is a publisher with decades of experience in the video game world behind it. considering that it began producing video games in the early 80s, entering a market that was still in its infancy at the time. So it has a portfolio with literally hundreds of intellectual properties. The company’s desire would be to revitalize them at least the most famous ones, as emerged from an interview given by the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster development team to IGN.

Prospects for the future

In the interview, the developers mostly talked about remaking the zombie action game, but at the end of the interview they made an interesting statement. When asked about the continuation of the Dead Rising series, beyond the remaster that is currently being released, the answer was that Capcom would like to revitalize many of its intellectual properties.

Speaking of that Dead Rising, Capcom wants to expand it and increase its appeal worldwide. More specifically, the developers said: “Capcom would like to revitalize many of its intellectual properties. In the hope of expanding the reach of the Dead Rising series in the future, we want to focus first on promoting Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and sharing and appreciating its strengths with fans around the world.”

For the rest, we remind you that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be released digitally on September 19, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (on Steam). Physical editions will be released in November 2024.

And you, which Capcom intellectual property would you like to see return to us? Would you like, for example, a new Dino Crisis? Or a Strider? Or what?