That's why Grubb points out that he wouldn't be surprised to see something new from this franchise. He then highlights something that happened recently and it is a survey conducted by the company to see how much interest there is.

In this survey, not only did Dino Crisis but also Okami, Dead Rising, Megaman and other games or series that have not had new installments.

According to Jeff Grubb, who spoke on the Giant Bomb podcast, the idea behind this study was to find out if fans are interested in seeing new installments.

But something that stands out is that he does not know if this new title in the saga is a sequel or a remake or in the style of those of resident Evil.

The remakes of resident Evil They have sold quite well and perhaps that is what motivates Capcom to try their luck with one of Dino Crisis.

Most likely, it was based on the first and second games of the series, since the third was not well received by either the players or the specialized critics.

In fact, many believe that it was precisely this title that ended up killing the franchise, or at least sent it to the 'freezer' for a long time.

However, Capcom can still choose the path of creating something completely new about Dino Crisisand that would give him the freedom of action to propose more new things.

But the nostalgia factor is a powerful force that could guarantee sales. In that sense, the only thing that can be done is wait and see if new information emerges by chance. As always, what Jeff Grubb says is not official but could become true in the future.

