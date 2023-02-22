Currently, a Virtual Reality version is already available for resident evil 4. Considering that the series has embraced this technology in multiple installments, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to hear that the remake of the GameCube classic will also receive a VR mode as free DLC.

According to the official account of the game in Japan, Resident Evil 4 Remake will receive a VR mode in the future for all PlayStation VR2 users. This addition will come for free in the future and, although there is no exact release date at the moment, it seems that it will not be available on the same day that the game launches in March.

This announcement comes at a great time. Today, February 22, the PlayStation VR2 is already on sale to the general public, and Resident Evil Village has received a free update that gives us access to a Virtual Reality mode. For its part, Capcom has indicated that it plans to release more details about this section in the Resident Evil 4 remake in the future.

Remember, the remake of resident evil 4 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 24, 2023. On related topics, here you can find out the new details about this remake. Similarly, this is the latest trailer for Resident Evil Village VR.

Editor’s Note:

This was to be expected, and considering that the classic Resident Evil 4 already has a VR mode, it will be interesting to see how this remake works, not only in first person, but with all the new features that this version of the GameCube classic will introduce.

Via: VGC