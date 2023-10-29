Capcom is working on a next-generation version of the engine REthe powerful yet flexible technology that powers games ranging from Monster Hunter: Rise until Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The new engine was revealed in a presentation for developers that was published on the R&D of Capcom, and which was first discovered by Okami Games. In a section titled “The future of the RE engine“, the presentation delved into some of the challenges facing the technology, including the need for high customization for each game.

The solution of Capcom is to develop a “new engine standard” that they are calling REX. According to the presentation, the new technology will be introduced to the existing engine in phases. Dragon’s Dogma II is the next game that will feature the engine technology REand it is also rumored that there will be a new game of monster hunter on the horizon for 2024.

Engine development RE started in 2014 and finally debuted in Resident Evil VII 2017. The creation of the engine RE It was an unusual move given that more and more developers are relying on established solutions like Unreal Engine, but the decision seems to have produced great results. The launches of Capcom They are consistently rated among the most technically impressive games on any platform.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Right, the engine RE gives impressive results, I don’t see why Capcom would think about moving to Unreal. I like that companies make these types of decisions so that there are always more options outside of what everyone is doing.