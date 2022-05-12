Lately when it comes to Capcom you are on the safe side. His franchises have been incredibly successful, from Devil May Cry 5 to Resident Evil Village, through Monster Hunter Rise. The list of excellence is even longer and this year, it will be further extended.

Capcom has in fact announced that during the year it will release several titles, some with a rather important label. According to the latest financial report, there is a strong focus on the latest expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreakarriving on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30, while the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, with the seventh chapter, will arrive with various technical improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X.

The multiplayer postponed several times, Resident Evil Re: Verse but still undated, also remains on the list. Capcom Fighting Collection will also have big space with Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. The spotlight in this sense is on the new and renewed Street Fighter 6 which should arrive this summer. However, Exoprimal and the mysterious Pragmata remain scheduled for 2023.

Source: GamerAnx