He explained it Kenichi Hashimoto of Capcom in an interview granted to Netlab, in which he explained that the Japanese publisher “will not stop” producing content related to Ace Attorney. Looks like the team is considering many directions for the series now historic. There is also talk of going to other media, to increase its diffusion.

If you are a fan of Ace Attorney series and you were worried about the possibility of it discontinued after the release of the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection know that Capcom has no intention of doing so. Indeed, he even wants to make it grow with new, yet undefined, content.

What’s cooking

Hashimoto himself couldn’t say much else. Will reveal more details at the appropriate time. But let’s read his words: “We will not stop producing content for the Ace Attorney series. We definitely want to grow in many directions, including other media. There are things that we will talk about only when the time is right, revealing something, but for now we will not I can say a lot.”

Just recently Capcom presented a introductory video special from the Ace Attorney series dedicated to fans and newcomers.” Fans have speculated that it could tease more, at least potentially, but Capcom said to keep expectations low, also noting that the video will not feature new projects.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that the introductory video of the series is proof that the Japanese publisher is still interested in it, given that it is looking for new players who can enjoy it, giving them the tools to understand it before any purchase. So we just have to wait to find out something.