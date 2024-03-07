The developer and publisher Capcom announced that will increase the starting salary of new employees by more than 25%. in Japan, starting at the beginning of fiscal 2025. Additionally, current employees will receive a pay raise and bonus as the company seeks to further invest in its most valuable asset.
Capcom announced the happy news by revealing that new hires, who currently earn ¥235,000 per month (around €1,453), will see that figure rise to ¥300,000 per month (approximately €1,855). “With this starting salary increase, Capcom intends to further invest in human capital and the acquisition of exceptional talent,” the statement reads.
THE existing employees they will receive a “one-time special payment” and an average salary increase of 5%. This is in addition to the 30% pay raise that Capcom employees received in April 2022, as well as a bonus system more closely tied to the company's performance.
Capcom games
Capcom is currently working on Dragon's Dogma 2arriving on March 21, 2024. The action role-playing game is highly anticipated, also considering how much time has passed since the first chapter: if you too can't wait to have it in your hands, while away the wait with our last tried.
Furthermore, the company is working on Monster Hunter Wilds, scheduled for 2025. The Resident Evil saga is also very active and the most recent chapter is the remake of Resident Evil 4.
