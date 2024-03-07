The developer and publisher Capcom announced that will increase the starting salary of new employees by more than 25%. in Japan, starting at the beginning of fiscal 2025. Additionally, current employees will receive a pay raise and bonus as the company seeks to further invest in its most valuable asset.

Capcom announced the happy news by revealing that new hires, who currently earn ¥235,000 per month (around €1,453), will see that figure rise to ¥300,000 per month (approximately €1,855). “With this starting salary increase, Capcom intends to further invest in human capital and the acquisition of exceptional talent,” the statement reads.

THE existing employees they will receive a “one-time special payment” and an average salary increase of 5%. This is in addition to the 30% pay raise that Capcom employees received in April 2022, as well as a bonus system more closely tied to the company's performance.