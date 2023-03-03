These last few weeks have been full of events related to the video game industry, well to begin with Xbox He gave his games update, he went on from there Nintendo and finally sony presented a State of play. However, it seems that this streak does not end, since another company is joining to show its new video games.

That’s how it is, Capcom will be arriving with another of its events called Spot light, the same in which he will present titles that will arrive in stores in the coming months. On March 9, news of Resident Evil 4 Remake, exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection and Monster Hunter Rise.

Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 for news on Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective! Pre-show – 2:10 PM PT

Main Show – 2:30 PM PT 📺 https://t.co/R1Onsc3VtO pic.twitter.com/Z0JwpIjSeQ — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 3, 2023

As for the time that the transmission will take place, it will be at 2:30 pm Pacific time and 4:30 pm of Mexico. And users can check the video through the official channels of Capcom as Youtube either twitch.

Editor’s note: We’ve been through quite an interesting run of events, and with everything Capcom has up their sleeves, it promises to be an interesting year. By far the best will be Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter VI although it will not be on the broadcast.