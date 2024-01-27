In 2017 it arrived The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve to Japan, and for years, many thought that this would be the last installment of the series. In the West, this feeling has been present since the release of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies in 2013. However, Today we are witnessing a renaissance for the franchise, something that Capcom plans to continue in the future..

Through a new interview with 4Gamer, Kenichi Hashimoto, producer of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogypointed out that Capcom intends to continue working with the Ace Attorney series in the future, even if at the moment he hasn't shared exactly how. This is what he said about it:

“Right now there is nothing to talk about, but we have gained a lot of knowledge about RE Engine. I can say that the Ace Attorney series is not going to stop, so in that sense I think you can look forward to what's coming.”

Notably, Hashimoto talked about the RE Engine, Capcom's graphics engine that has been used primarily in the Resident Evil series, but has also been used in the company's other titles. Thus, The possibility that the next installment of Ace Attorney will be created using this development tool is not ruled out.something that would make a lot of sense.

Let us remember that The series has seen a resurgence in popularity, especially in the West, following the release of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy in 2019, which was followed The Great Ace Attorney Chroniclesa collection that includes two titles that never came out in our region, in 2021. Likewise, this same week it was available Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

In this way, the direction the series takes in the future will be interesting. We could well see a new collection that includes Dual Destinies and the spin-off of Investigations: Miles Edgeworth. However, many fans are eagerly awaiting a new installment, something that could well happen in the future. On related topics, you can check our review of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles here.

Editor's Note:

I am a big fan of the series. While the idea of ​​spending hours and hours reading may be a turnoff for some people, these are very worthwhile experiences. If a new installment is on the way, one of the ways it would be more accessible is through voices. With a dub, many more people would be willing to give this franchise a chance.

