Knowing about the anticipation surrounding Resident Evil Village, it seems that there are people who want to take advantage of it to do their thing. Some users must have shared information about an email that invited to have early access to the game. It is something that does not seem to be planned by Capcom, and has required a general warning so that users do not fall for these types of traps.. Capcom warns of fake Resident Evil Village email invitations and asks users not to interact with those emails.

In fact, Capcom has released a note to the media to let them know, as this is something very important. There is no campaign that includes an email promotion to have priority to any early access of the game. The biggest problem is that this invitation seems to be sent by an official email (@ capcom.com), but they assure that they do not come from the company.

Capcom warns of fake Resident Evil Village email invitations and asks users not to interact with it because it can be dangerous for users. It’s not unusual for us to meet phishing campaigns that use emails to obtain sensitive information or may even install some type of malware on computers. Taking advantage of a game like Resident Evil Village, which has great expectations, and displaying an enormous capacity for deception, you may receive some mail that seems official.

“We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately «.

Currently, there is a demo of Resident Evil Village, available on Playstation 5, and many may be thinking that this invitation to have early access to the game can enable them to download and play it. Capcom warns of fake Resident Evil Village email invitations and urges no one to interact with these messages because they are not yours. Most likely, they can enable a public demo, including new testing phases for Re: Verse, requiring access to the web, instead of sending an email for this purpose.

Being aware of the expectation that this game arouses, it is evident that the best thing is to inform all users who may be attracted by this fake email, not to interact with it. We hope that soon they can give new information, they can even enable that early access to the game with some formula, before it sees the light. The launch de Resident Evil Village is scheduled for May 7 on Xbox consoles and Playstation as well as on PC.