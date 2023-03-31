It’s been a little over a week since the remake of resident evil 4, a game that has captivated both fans of yesteryear and those who have never tried the original in their lives. And although it has sold quite a few copies, the game is not spared from some details, including errors that can appear on rare occasions.

Capcom has recently warned users about a potentially critical game progression crash, this has to do with an item that appears after a cutscene at the start of chapter 12.

This is what they mentioned in Twitter:

Resident Evil 4 Players Be aware of a rare but critical progress bug. This issue will only occur in very specific circumstances, as detailed below. We are working on a solution and apologize for any inconvenience. Refrain from attacking with the knife until the notification to obtain this item is displayed at the top right of the screen. After you get this key item, it will appear in the Key Items and Treasures menu in the briefcase. If it hasn’t appeared, reload the data saved before the start of Chapter 12. If the item is not obtained, players will not be able to progress in the game.

For now, Capcom mentions that he plans to release a patch to fix the bug.

Remember that resident evil 4 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I never got the error, but maybe I didn’t do what Capcom says shouldn’t be done. In short, you have to be careful not to lose the progress of the game.