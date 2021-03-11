Capcom has issued a warning about fake Resident Evil Village early access invitations.

In a note to press, the company said it was made aware of emails in circulation that pretend to contain early access invitations for the hotly-anticipated horror game, with the sender address displayed as “no-reply (at) capcom (dot) com “.

“We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third-party,” Capcom said.

“If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately.”

Resident Evil Village, which is due out 7th May 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, includes an online multiplayer mode called Resident Evil RE: Verse.

Capcom recently held a closed beta test for Resident Evil Re: Verse, but so far Resident Evil Village has not been made available to the public to play.

Capcom has, however, battled Resident Evil Village leaks in recent months, with videos showing gameplay of an encounter with Alcina Dimitrescu popping up on YouTube before Capcom swooped in to take them down.

This leak appeared to relate to the release of a developer build of Resident Evil Village no doubt obtained as part of the recent ransomware attack that has devastated Capcom. Capcom has so far refused to meet the ransomware attackers’ demands.