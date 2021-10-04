In recent years, the PC it has received an explosion of new users and new video games, even from companies that traditionally have not supported the platform, like almost all of the Japanese market.

Capcom is a great example of this expansion. While the company has been particularly known over the years for not bringing its games to PC or facing less than successful ports, not only has it significantly increased its support and quality of its PC versions, but Capcom wants to make the game. for PC its main platform.

Capcom announced that, globally, it plans to catch up a breakdown of sales 50/50 between PC and the rest of consoles by 2022 or 2023. This is a particularly high figure for PC, considering that sales in Japan on the platform are particularly low; it remains to be seen whether their expectations will bear fruit.

During the Tokyo Game Show Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise for PC with a release date.

Source: VGC