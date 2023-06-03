Capcom recently launched a survey asking fans which games of resident Evil they would like to see it remastered. The survey doesn’t hint at any concrete plans for the series’ future, but is apparently gauging interest in new remakes.

Most of the survey focuses on fan familiarity with the series, the various social media channels of resident Evil and the official website. However, on the last page of the survey, users are asked which games of resident Evil they would like to see it remastered, with a text box that allows fans to write whatever they want.

When it comes to developing a new remake, Capcom has a rich history of gaming resident Evil which you can turn to. Since the series’ inception in 1996, dozens of installments have been released across multiple generations of systems.

Many fans want a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronicawhich was originally released for the Sega Dreamcast in 2000. This game takes place shortly after the events of resident evil 2 and simultaneously with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Some consider it the “true” resident evil 3since it advances the story in arguably more significant way than nemesis. Because of this, it is considered a major addition to the overall story, despite not being a numbered installment.

Capcom has been successful with his recent remakes of resident Evil. In 2019, they released the remake of resident evil 2; in 2020, the remake of resident evil 3; and earlier this year, they published the remake of resident evil 4. The company has yet to confirm what its plans are for the next installment, but it is likely that Capcom will continue to develop major installments, possibly resident evil 9. It seems that remakes are also on the table, but it is unknown which one Capcom will choose.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: We already said that the Veronica Capcom! Although we won’t complain if you fix Resident Evil 5 and 6.