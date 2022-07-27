Capcom has updated the data relating to sales from Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and its other series, as part of a document summarizing the results for the first quarter of the fiscal year.

After the Capcom sales update last May, the Japanese company announced that the Resident Evil franchise has reached share 127 million copieswhile that of Monster Hunter scored 84 million copies.

The publisher went into the specifics of the hunting game, revealing that Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 10 million copies so far, while the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has reached 3 million copies sold as of July 13, 2022.

As for the other intellectual properties, the Mega Man series has so far totaled 38 million copies sold, Devil May Cry has reached 26 million copies sold and Dragon’s Dogma has reached 6.8 million copies.

During the last fiscal quarter, Capcom sold a total of 11.7 million copies of its games, and with the releases expected in the coming months, it will certainly increase these numbers further.