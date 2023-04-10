Capcom opened the teaser page Of Capcom Townwhat should be an interactive museum / playground created to celebrate i first 40 years of the company. For now, the page lacks details on its future content. Opening it we can see the logo and the date on which Capcom Town will be open: June 12, 2023. For the rest we see workers at work and the profile of a dragon flying in the background.

The existence of Capcom Town was announced in March during a Capcom Spotlight. Even on that occasion, the Japanese publisher did not provide details. He just explained that it is a celebration initiative for his fortieth anniversary.

Capcom Town teaser page

What to expect from Capcom Town? Probably a lot of information about Capcom’s past and present, presented in an appealing and entertaining way. So a rundown of the many games produced by Capcom, starting from its first, historic coin-ops, to its most successful series such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. For the rest we’ll see how everything will be presented and if there will be interesting materials to see or, perhaps, to play with.