CAPCOM inaugurated the official website for its presence at Tokyo Game Show 2023with the lineup of titles present and the scheduling of events in which the publisher will be present.

21 Septemberfrom 11:00 pm to 11:50 pm (Japanese time, from 4:00 pm to 4:50 pm in Italy)

Tokyo Game Show 2023 Capcom Online Special Program — Pre-recorded broadcast

Titles playable at the in-person event

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Exoprimal (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Monster Hunter Now (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Resident Evil 4 VR Mode (PS VR2)

(PS VR2) street fighter 6 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) Tokyo Marui x Resident Evil Collaboration Shooting Range

The Tokyo Game Show will be held from 21 to 24 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu