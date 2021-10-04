During an interview with the newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun, the COO and President of CAPCOM, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, announced that the company would like to change its focus in the future, considering the PC and Steam / Epic Games Store as the reference platform for the release of the next games of the software house.

According to a report published by Nikkei and corroborated and translated by Takashi Mochizuki, journalist for Bloomberg, Tsujimoto announced that he estimates and hopes for the fiscal year 2022 or 2023 at the latest, to reach a fair 50% split in sales between PC and console, with a gap that closes more and more, demonstrating how much Steam and the other digital stores, and the PC market in general, are currently interested in the Japanese company.

Just a few days ago we had the announcement of MONSTER HUNTER RISE also on PC in January 2022, which therefore loses its Switch exclusivity to land on Steam with support for high framerates, 4K, ultrawide monitors and much more. It seems that the success of some of the latest CAPCOM titles on PC has convinced the company to take this platform more seriously, especially when it comes to simultaneous releases around the world. In particular, the incredible success achieved by MONSTER HUNTER WORLD and its expansion ICEBORNE on Steam they seem to have been strong catalysts for this change, having apparently sold more copies on Steam than the PlayStation 4 version.

But also RESIDENT EVIL 8 And DEVIL MAY CRY V have played an important role in establishing CAPCOM as an important player on the PC market in recent years, given a drastic turnaround: often in the past years, in fact, the titles of the software house on PC did not arrive at all, or they arrived there with rather poor ports .

According to CAPCOM’s latest financial report dated July 2021, the company is doing pretty well, with revenue growth of 16.8% over the past year, and net sales growth of 25.6%; on the other hand, the collapse of the arcade section continues, which further loses 18.4% of revenues.

We still do not know if the CAPCOM change of course has begun, but surely in the coming years we should see a greater attention of the developer towards this platform, with more and more simultaneous releases and high-level ports.

Source: Nikkei, Bloomberg Street PC Gamer