Resident Evil Village has been on our Xbox for a few days and has shown us that Capcom can do anything with the legendary franchise and also do it well. One of the things that cannot be blamed on Village is its varied and entertaining gameplayBut to get to that result Capcom had to go through a lot of trouble. In fact, Japanese developers have shown on video the problems in the development of Resident Evil Village, emphasizing the vital role of the QA team.
For those unfamiliar with the world of video game development, the QA team is the one who tests and tests the game, both in the form of players trying the game as a regular player and those trying to ‘break’ the game to find out where. there are the glitches and bugs.
One of the things that the testers reproached Capcom was that the gameplay was not fun, that there were many enemies, little ammunition, that it felt heavy and in the end the rhythm and the gameplay did not end up convincing the players. Obviously, if changes had to be made, they had to be ones that did not affect the concept that the developers had of the game and to make it continue to be a survival horror.
Resident Evil Village Review – Xbox Series X
It is curious to see how some developers speak so openly about the typical problems that arise in the development of a game and how, thanks to the vital work of the QA team, it was possible to solve the situation and launch a great game. You can play Resident Evil Village on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.
Leave a Reply