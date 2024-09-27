Fender has teamed up with Capcom to create a Telecaster inspired by Monster Hunter: the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster.

The guitar’s already listed in the UK store for £1850, which makes it one of Fender’s pricier iterations. There’s no option to pre-order just yet, although Fender says the instrument will be available from March 2025.

The guitar features the iconic Rathalos emblem, along with “guild marks subtly placed throughout the body and fretboard inlays.”

“The bold original body colour, tortoiseshell pickguard, and sleek black hardware echo the [Rathalos’] ferociousness, making this a truly unique instrument,” Fender says.

“We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with world-leading guitar brand Fender to life in celebration of Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary,” said Ryozo Tsujimoto, Monster Hunter series producer.

“The collaboration guitar features various elements that reflect Rathalos, one of the series’ iconic monsters, with details such as claw marks, inlays, and patterns on the body. Additionally, plans are underway for in-game collaborations with Monster Hunter Wilds, so please look forward to that as well.”



Image credit: Fender/Capcom

Japanese fans get a bonus limited edition model, too, called, confusingly, the Limited Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster. Pre-orders for that are now live, although restricted to Fender’s flagship Tokyo store and Fender Japan’s official online store. That version comes with a premium hard case, too.

Fans who don’t have the best part of two grand lying around can also pick up exclusive guitar picks – there are 12 designs to collect – and a collector’s pick case styled to look like the item box from the game.

Sounds like you won’t be able to choose which pick you want to buy, though, as the “specific designs included remain a mystery until the package is opened.” Also, “the pick products will be available for sale exclusively in the Asia-Pacific region”, so it doesn’t seem they’ll be coming to the US or Europe any time soon.

The Japan-exclusive Limited guitar edition, however, will include the special pick case with all 12 pick designs.

Capcom recently revealed the PC system requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds, following news at this week’s State of Play that it was set for release on 28th February 2025 on PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will require 140GB of storage on an SSD and 16GB of memory. Minimum specs are for a 1080p upscaled resolution at 30fps, while recommended specs are for 60fps.