CAPCOM announces a new live streaming appointment CAPCOM Spotlightdedicated to providing updates on the company’s currently in production and upcoming titles. Among the games present we will find the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy CollectionAnd Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

The appointment with the broadcast is fixed for this March 9th at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET (which according to Italian time should be 11.30pm), and will be broadcast on the appropriate YouTube channel.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu