A new Capcom Spotlight was announced for the March 9th at 11.30 pm Italian time, preceded by a pre-show which will start 20 minutes earlier. During the stream we will talk about Resident Evil 4 And Monster Hunter Risebut not only.

In fact, the Japanese company will update us on Exoprimal, which perhaps will soon be the protagonist of a public beta, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, one of Capcom’s greatest and least known adventures, which will make its return to the current platforms.

Of course, all eyes will be on Resident Evil 4, which we have previewed in recent days and which undoubtedly stands as one of the most awaited games of the year, given the quality expressed in the presentations of the remake until now.

In short, while waiting for the summer events, Capcom is preparing to consolidate its line-up with the concreteness that has always distinguished it, and who knows if there isn’t room for some surprises as well.