As announced before the event, the Xbox Partner Preview had the participation of Capcom. The acclaimed studio behind titles like monster hunter and resident Evil showed the gameplay of his new game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here we leave them.

From the first moments it is evident that Capcom took a lot of inspiration from Japanese folklore for this title. We see that the protagonist faces several mythical creatures in addition to the settings having various elements of feudal Japan.

In terms of gameplay, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will feature an interesting day and night cycle. During the day we must prepare the village and its occupants for the battle that awaits us. At night the arrival of different demons begins and we enter into combats that seem unbridled.

Although we were given a very good look with this trailer in the Xbox Partner Preview, they still have more to show. In fact, they announced that this March 7 there will be a Capcom Highlights where more details of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be revealed. Did it catch your attention?

What is the story of the new Capcom game?

A Capcom press release reveals a little more about the history of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here we take control of Soh, a young warrior who must ally with the mountain maiden, Yoshiro, to purge the lands of Kafuku Mountain.

Source: Capcom

The statement also gives us a release window for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. It is expected to arrive in late 2024 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will also arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Will they play it?

